Nyla Rose Recalls Being Mistaken For Tamina While Working On Impact’s Ring Crew

On the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose recalled a time she was mistaken for Tamina Snuka while she was working on the ring crew for Impact Wrestling. Rose recalled that while she was still working her way up, she got the opportunity to work on the ring crew and while doing that one day, she ended up being asked for autographs by people thinking she was the WWE star. You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On how she ended up being on the ring crew for Impact: “Yeah, like I said, some of the craziest things in this business have happened purely by chance. I happened to know someone who had their foot in the door who was doing ring crew and working with Impact, Foxy Roxy. And she was gracious enough, she said, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity. It’s just ring crew, I can’t promise anything beyond that.’ I said, ‘No, that’s — hey, let’s do it. So she brought me on and gave my name to the right people and I don’t know who made that decision to give the thumbs up, but they did. And there I was, I worked ring crew on a couple of shows.”

On being mistaken for Tamina: “So we’re standing there, wearing our all black as ring crew does. They had a meet and greet before the show, and you’ve got so many wrestlers all around the ring signing autographs. And this one kid comes up to me, and says, ‘Oh, can I have your autograph?’ And I’m like, ‘Uhhhhh, why?” And it didn’t register to me, and he was like, the more he talked I came to realize. He thought I was Tamina Snuka. So I was like, ‘Uhhhh, okay.’ So I look over, and I get the thumbs up and [they] say, ‘Hey, if they want an autograph, sign an autograph. We’re here for the fans.’ I’m like, ‘You’re damn right we are! Cool, I just wanted to make sure, not get in any hot water.’

“So I sign the autograph. That was a mistake, because somebody saw me sign the autograph. So then I started to get a line of people. And at the time, I’m nobody, so I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing! I’m so sorry, I’m not who you think I am.'”

On how she signed the autographs: “No, I did sign it Nyla Rose. And they were just so excited that wrestlers were out there, and they thought I was somebody. And Zema Ion at the time, I — god, poor guy, I don’t know what he’s going by these days. But DJZ, he was up on the stage and I knew him from before. And he just looks over at me and shakes his head, like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know.'”

