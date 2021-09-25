Nyla Rose Recalls the Emotions of Winning the AEW Women’s World Title

– Speaking to the BBC’s LGBT Sport Podcast, AEW star and former Women’s World champion Nyla Rose Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nyla Rose on the moment of winning the World title: “It’s a blur. It’s absolutely a blur. It was a bit of a shock. Honestly, the crowd — I’m used to going out and getting booed. It’s like applause to me. I love it. I love hearing those boos. It’s like applause from ghosts, right? It’s fantastic. But that night, they booed me the whole match. [Then], 1-2-3, and there’s applause like this cheering. People are actually — they’re loving it. They’re able to take a step back and say, ‘You know what, respect.’ It was a very surreal moment to have gained the respect of the crowd, to have come this far. to essentially reach the top of the mountain [and] grab that grand prize that we’re all striving for. When, you know, a year or two prior, I didn’t think it would be anywhere near a company of this magnitude. Absolute bananas feeling.”

On having to keep her emotions in check after it happened: “Right back to business right back to business. There was a brief moment where I peeled back the curtain a little bit. There was a brief moment where I was right on the cusp of tears and I’m in my head coaching myself.’ Keep it together. Keep it together,’ and you’ll see, I squat down and I’m just like, ‘I gotta do this. I gotta stay in this zone, in the mode.’ and I just stood up and I was ready to go. Like you said, walk backstage and cameras are there. ‘Oh, here we go,’ and just kept trucking.”