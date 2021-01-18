Nyla Rose’s Replacement Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

With Nyla Rose off of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to COVID-19 concerns, Leyla Hirsch has a new opponent. TSN, who airs AEW Dynamite in Canada, has revealed that Hirsch will now face Penelope Ford on this week’s episode.

Rose was pulled from the match yesterday after she found out that an immediate member she’d had contact with tested positive for COVID-19. She is now self-quarantining and is out of the match.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesday on TNT.