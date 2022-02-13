Nyla Rose On Representing the Trans Community on AEW TV, Working With Vickie Guerrero

Nyla Rose recently discussed representing the trans community as a member of the AEW roster, being able to work with Vickie Guerrero and more. Rose spoke with Good Morning Washington for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On representing the trans community on AEW TV: “It means a lot. There are a lot of eyes on me at any given moment. I just want to do my communities proud, so it was a little bit of pressure. But I like that pressure because it keeps me on the straight and narrow and it keeps me having goals in mind and it gives me something to push for.”

On having Vickie Guerrero as her manager: “It’s a little bit of pressure, but in all honesty, it’s a lot of pride. I feel so proud that this woman with this incredible legacy, you know, part of this amazing, like you said, world-renowned wrestling family. You could go anywhere in the world and say, ‘Guerrero,’ anybody knows who you’re talking about. Chose to be along my side. So it’s really cool and it’s an immense sense of pride from me. And I just want to go out there every day and make Vickie proud that she chose the right person.”

On the Black wrestlers who have inspired her: “All of them. I know that’s kind of a cop-out answer, but honestly all of them. Having, having lived through the stripe of what a black female wrestler goes through, and admittedly, even my struggles would be a little different than a cisgender black female. But still, I’ve experienced it. So to see all of them continuously push and overcome those obstacles, it’s nothing short of a miracle in all honesty. But if I were to name names, Trish Adora. You know, she’s a local hero if you will. She’s someone who really inspires me. But like you said, Jazz, Jacqueline. Growing up, Jacqueline was a huge influence to me.”