wrestling / News

Nyla Rose Set For Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out

August 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out

The first competitor for the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out is set in Nyla Rose. AEW has announced that Rose is the first entrant into the battle Royale, which takes place at the September 5th PPV in Chicago.

Rose is a former Casino Battle Royale winner, having won the match at the 2019 iteration of All Out and then going on to win the AEW Women’s Championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading