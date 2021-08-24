wrestling / News
Nyla Rose Set For Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out
August 24, 2021 | Posted by
The first competitor for the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out is set in Nyla Rose. AEW has announced that Rose is the first entrant into the battle Royale, which takes place at the September 5th PPV in Chicago.
Rose is a former Casino Battle Royale winner, having won the match at the 2019 iteration of All Out and then going on to win the AEW Women’s Championship.
The #AEW Women’s Casino Battle Royale is back in 2021 for the #AEWAllOut Buy-In on Sept. 5 in Chicago & 2019 winner @NylaRoseBeast is this year’s 1st entrant, back to defend her crown & earn an #AEW Women’s World Title shot! Stay tuned for more participants to be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/ThV5hzIx8h
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2021