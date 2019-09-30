Nyla Rose Thanks Fans Following Final Independent Match

– Nyla Rose had her final independent match over the weekend and took to social media after to thank the fans. Rose, who will be part of AEW Dynamite’s debut Wednesday night on TNT, worked a match at Go Professional Wrestling Go Big Or Go Home on Saturday night. Afterward, she posted a series of tweets as you can see below.

The whole of the message is below for reading clarity:

So now that I’ve finally had a minute to sit still and gather my thoughts… I just want to say thank you to all the fans that have been with me till now, new fans just joining the team, every promoter that has booked me, every wrestler that’s shared the ring with me. Everyone that’s stopped at my merch table to buy something, everyone that’s stopped at my merch table to just talk, everyone who’s wanted a picture “real quick” THANK YOU! Last night with @GOProWrestling was my last official independent booking…. for now. I firmly believe that the Indy’s are the backbone to our industry. And many of us are born there and will “die” there in one way or another. So how fitting that as I finish that chapter of my life and start a new one, so does @GOProWrestling Last night they put on a helluva show. And I have no doubt that they will go on to put on more INCREDIBLE shows with insanely talented people, both in the ring and behind the scenes. So to them, I say not only good luck but a special thank you for giving me a night I hope I never forget.

