Nyla Rose Says She’s ‘Taking the Whole Damn Head’ When She Returns to AEW, Brandi Rhodes Responds
– Nyla Rose shared on social media that after she returns from her suspension to AEW, that she has some plans to take “the whole damn head.” Brandi Rhodes later responded to Rose. You can check out that exchange below.
Nyla Rose wrote, “Y’all gave me the “gift” of a suspension… without pay….over Christmas…@TheBrandiRhodes and @MeanQueenK may be taking locks of love… but I promise when I get back I’m taking the whole damn head.” Brandi Rhodes later stated, “Enjoy your holiday.”
Y’all gave me the “gift” of a suspension… without pay….over Christmas….😑😑@TheBrandiRhodes and @MeanQueenK may be taking locks of love… but I promise when I get back I’m taking the whole damn head! #IsaidwhatIsaid https://t.co/A3fHHbprFl
— 💀🥀NYLA MF’ing ROSE🥀💀 (@NylaRoseBeast) December 22, 2019
Enjoy your holiday.
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 22, 2019
