Various News: Nyla Rose Tries To Explain Bray Wyatt, Bea Priestley Thinks She Deserves Title Shot, Names Added to Upcoming GCW Show
– In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose revealed that she tried to explain Bray Wyatt to her mom but didn’t do a very good job.
She wrote: “Trying to explain to my mom who Bray Wyatt is, and his evolution of character. Trying to think of the best way to describe his old gimmick to my mom, I called him a “dusty swamp goon” and she Goes “wait a minute! There was a wrestler call Dusty swamp goon?!!” 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️ lord help me”
– Bea Priestley thinks she should get an AEW Women’s title shot regardless of the current rankings:
Should be #1. My presence gains extra points 🔝🔝🔝 #TOPGAIJIN https://t.co/bOKnTUu74h
— Bea Priestley ビープリーストリー (@BeaPriestley) November 30, 2019
– GCW has announced that Masada and Blake Christian have been added to the January 18, 2020 show in Austin, Texas.
*1/18 Austin Update!*
BLAKE CHRISTIAN comes to Texas when GCW debuts in Austin on January 18th!
+
GAGE vs ALLIE KAT
Dickinson
Zayne
Masada
Ricky Starks
Get Tix:https://t.co/WAROj29L8R
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/9tgshBNDsA
GCW presents
Take a Picture
Sat 1/18 – 8pm pic.twitter.com/pFSKgSZvPN
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 30, 2019
