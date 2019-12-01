Various News: Nyla Rose Tries To Explain Bray Wyatt, Bea Priestley Thinks She Deserves Title Shot, Names Added to Upcoming GCW Show

– In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose revealed that she tried to explain Bray Wyatt to her mom but didn’t do a very good job.

Trying to explain to my mom who Bray Wyatt is, and his evolution of character. Trying to think of the best way to describe his old gimmick to my mom, I called him a “dusty swamp goon” and she Goes “wait a minute! There was a wrestler call Dusty swamp goon?!!” 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ lord help me — 💀🥀NYLA MF’ing ROSE🥀💀 (@NylaRoseBeast) November 30, 2019

– Bea Priestley thinks she should get an AEW Women’s title shot regardless of the current rankings:

Should be #1. My presence gains extra points 🔝🔝🔝 #TOPGAIJIN https://t.co/bOKnTUu74h — Bea Priestley ビープリーストリー (@BeaPriestley) November 30, 2019

– GCW has announced that Masada and Blake Christian have been added to the January 18, 2020 show in Austin, Texas.

*1/18 Austin Update!* BLAKE CHRISTIAN comes to Texas when GCW debuts in Austin on January 18th! +

GAGE vs ALLIE KAT

Dickinson

Zayne

Masada

Ricky Starks Get Tix:https://t.co/WAROj29L8R Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/9tgshBNDsA GCW presents

Take a Picture

Sat 1/18 – 8pm pic.twitter.com/pFSKgSZvPN — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 30, 2019