Various News: Nyla Rose Tries To Explain Bray Wyatt, Bea Priestley Thinks She Deserves Title Shot, Names Added to Upcoming GCW Show

November 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose revealed that she tried to explain Bray Wyatt to her mom but didn’t do a very good job.

She wrote: “Trying to explain to my mom who Bray Wyatt is, and his evolution of character. Trying to think of the best way to describe his old gimmick to my mom, I called him a “dusty swamp goon” and she Goes “wait a minute! There was a wrestler call Dusty swamp goon?!!” 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ lord help me

– Bea Priestley thinks she should get an AEW Women’s title shot regardless of the current rankings:

– GCW has announced that Masada and Blake Christian have been added to the January 18, 2020 show in Austin, Texas.

