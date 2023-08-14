wrestling / News

Nyla Rose vs. Maki Itoh Set For TJPW Wrestle Princess IV

August 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TJPW Wrestle Princess IV Image Credit: TJPW

Nyla Rose is headed to TJPW Wrestle Princess IV for a match with Maki Itoh. Tokyo Joshi Pro announced on Sunday that the former AEW Women’s World Champion will face Itoh at their October 9th show, as you can see below.

Rose previously competed for TJPW at Summer Sun Princess in July, defeating Miu Watanabe.

