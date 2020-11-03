Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet Added to Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that Nyla Rose will face Red Velvet on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can view that announcement below.

Rose is also scheduled to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s title at AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 7. AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live on TNT tomorrow night (Nov. 4). Here’s the updated lineup:

* Cody & The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 10, and John Silver)

* Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

* Miro vs. Trent

* Sammy Guevara & Ortiz vs. MJF & Wardlow

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to go face-to-face