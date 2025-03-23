– During a recent interview with Flickering Myth, former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose discussed her goals for the rest of 2025. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nyla Rose on her goals for 2025: “Getting that match with Timeless Toni Storm. I’d love for it to be a cinematic match because a girl has some ideas. But to do a cinematic match with Timeless Toni Storm. As far as wrestling would go, get back to Japan, purely selfish reasons, I love my time there, my family. They’re not actual family, but you know, the family that we create in all the girls at the Marvelous promotion.”

On wanting to book more gigs this year: “Getting more acting gigs, truly. Either some live action on screen time, voice acting, cartoons, video games. That’s kind of what I’m looking forward to and pursuing.”