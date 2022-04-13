Nyla Rose Wants To Be Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Nyla Rose spoke about her dream opponent in wrestling and said that she wanted to be the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion. Here are highlights:

On her dream opponent: “I would love to — and I’ve said this before, Mickie James, for a myriad of reasons, like a whole Jericho list of reasons. I would love to have a match one-on-one with Mickie James. If that’s possible, we can do that. Hey, I’m all for it.”

On the Impact Digital Media title: “Whoever is the IMPACT Digital Media Champion, because I feel like I should have that… Hey, bitches can be dudes or females, you know? it doesn’t matter. I’ll break him, too.”