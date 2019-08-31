wrestling / News
Nyla Rose Wins Casino Battle Royale, Secures Title Shot for AEW on TNT Debut, Tenille Dashwood Was Surprise Entrant (Pics, Video)
– Nyla Rose has secured a title shot to become one of the No. 1 contenders for the inaugural AEW Women’s World Championship. Rose won the 21-person Buy In Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out to secure her shot at the belt. The match was held earlier today during the Buy In pre-show for today’s event at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Nyla Rose will face the winner of Riho vs. Hikaru Shida for the upcoming AEW women’s title match. The bout is scheduled for AEW on TNT’s debut event on October 2. The card will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Other stars who appeared in the match included Impact Wrestling Talent Tenille Dashwood, as rumored, and also ODB and Jazz. You can check out some highlight clips from the match on Twitter below.
You can check out our live ongoing coverage and results for AEW All Out RIGHT HERE. Also, 411mania is live in attendance for tonight’s event. Be sure to tune into the 411Wrestling Twitter feed for our live in-house results, reactions, and coverage for All Out.
The #CasinoBattleRoyale is underway #AEWALLOUT #theBUYIN pic.twitter.com/xOoCYMkX6U
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 31, 2019
Double chokeslam by Nyla Rose #theBuyIn #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/hV5eQyeRAu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 31, 2019
@Phenom_Jazz & @TheODBBAM head to the ring #theBuyIn #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/nm1U1carWH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 31, 2019
Mercedes Martinez drew the Joker card – #theBuyIn #AEWALLOUT
Order ALL OUT – https://t.co/YmpiGk2IQy pic.twitter.com/wNGdO9FKdw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 31, 2019
. @RealBrittBaker with a Destroyer on @BeaPriestley #theBuyIn #AEWALLOUT – Order All Out – https://t.co/YmpiGk2IQy pic.twitter.com/xEnWxSwBQt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 31, 2019
. @NylaRoseBeast has punched her ticket to the October 2nd @AEWonTNT debut in Washington, DC#theBuyIn #AEWALLOUT – Order All Out – https://t.co/YmpiGk2IQy pic.twitter.com/I1dXTQn3qL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 31, 2019
. @NylaRoseBeast faces the Winner of @riho_gtmv and @shidahikaru for the #AEW Women's World Championship in Washington, DC Wed, Oct 2nd #theBuyIn #AEWALLOUT – Order All Out – https://t.co/YmpiGk2IQy pic.twitter.com/dr9kP7mcJd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 31, 2019
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Starrcast Q&A Report: Punk Open To Talking With WWE, Talks Kofi Kingston’s Title Win, Working With John Cena
- Mick Foley Starrcast III Panel Report: Vince McMahon Instructing Jericho to Insult Stephanie, Puts Over 24/7 Title, Foley on What Happened After Jake Roberts Had a Beer
- Eric Bischoff on Giving Sting a Vulture in 1997, How the Segment Went Wrong
- Bruce Prichard On Whether Steve Austin Was Difficult to Work With in 1999, Austin Not Wanting to Do Match With Billy Gunn