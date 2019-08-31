Nyla Rose Wins Casino Battle Royale, Secures Title Shot for AEW on TNT Debut, Tenille Dashwood Was Surprise Entrant (Pics, Video)

– Nyla Rose has secured a title shot to become one of the No. 1 contenders for the inaugural AEW Women’s World Championship. Rose won the 21-person Buy In Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out to secure her shot at the belt. The match was held earlier today during the Buy In pre-show for today’s event at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Nyla Rose will face the winner of Riho vs. Hikaru Shida for the upcoming AEW women’s title match. The bout is scheduled for AEW on TNT’s debut event on October 2. The card will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Other stars who appeared in the match included Impact Wrestling Talent Tenille Dashwood, as rumored, and also ODB and Jazz. You can check out some highlight clips from the match on Twitter below.

