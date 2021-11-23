NYPD Arrests Fan for Attack on Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

– As previously reported, a fan blindsided and tackled Seth Rollins to the ground during last night’s edition of WWE Raw. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi released an update with more details on the fan who was arrested for the incident.

The New York Police Department arrested 24-year-old Elisah Spencer following his attempted attack on Seth Rollins. Spencer is currently being charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (including the disruption of a live sporting event).

According to police, Rollins refused medical attention. He was reportedly suffering from swelling on his upper lip. Rollins was able to walk away under his own power after officials got control over the attacker. As noted, WWE issued the following statement on the incident:

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”