nZo and caZXL File Trademarks For Their Names And Free Agent Z

PWInsider reports that nZo and caZXL (formerly Enzo and Big Cass) have filed new trademarks for their new ring names and their tag name FreeAgentZ.

nZo has applied to trademark that name for “Entertainment services in the nature of presenting live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, live, televised and movie appearances by a professional entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

The application to trademark the name caZ XL is for “Entertainment services, namely, live, televised and movie appearances by a professional entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

Finally, they’ve also applied to trademark “Free Agent Z” for “Entertainment services, namely, live, televised and movie appearances by a professional entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”