nZo Appears In Music Video For All That Remains

nZo (fka Enzo Amore) appears in the music video for the rock band All That Remains’ new track “Everything’s Wrong.” The band’s lead singer Phil Labonte recently spoke with Anne Erickson and revealed that he was going to appear himself but eventually went with nZo instead.

He said: “I had a conversation with our record label, and they had cast me to play the part in the video that nZo played. I thought I was clear in our initial conversation I wasn’t going to be playing that part and that I was going to be in the wedding band playing in the video. Then a couple days beforehand, they sent the final call sheet, and they still had me listed as being the actor. So, I got the phone with my manager, and I said, ‘You have to find someone else. I don’t want to be the actor. I don’t want it to be about me. That’s not how we want the video to be.’ So, we showed up one day, and there was nZo. Apparently one of our production guys or director knew nZo and called him up, and he was available. So, he jumped in, and when we showed up to do the video, he was there, we were like, ‘This is super cool!’ He was absolutely a dream to work with. He was great and did a great job, and we’re happy with how it came out.”