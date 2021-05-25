nZo Comments On Getting Knocked Out At SWE Show In New Video

nZo, the former Enzo Amore, took to social media to give fans an update after he was reportedly knocked out at an SWE show over the weekend. As was reported, nZo was stretchered out of the show after he was knocked out form a DDT to the concrete during his match with Ivan Warsaw at the event. He had taken to social media to thank fans for their support the morning after.

In the video he posted to Twitter, nZo is wearing a neck brace and talks about the incident. He noted that he “would like to thank all the fans for their prayers — pennies from heaven is what I call them.”

nZo continues, saying, “But if we’re talking change, let me tell you something… if I had a dime for every time I got knocked out and didn’t get back up, I would have… Oh, what do we have here? Zero dimes!”

The WWE alumnus will be back for SWE’s North Texas Fury Fest on June 19th.