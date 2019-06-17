Various News: nZo Comments On CazXL vs. Jon Moxley, Konnan Won’t Be Wrestling For MLW

– As we previously reported, Jon Moxley defeated CazXL during a Northeast Wrestling event over the weekend after hitting a Dirty Deeds on both Caz and nZo. The latter went on Instagram to comment on the match.

He wrote: ““#JonMoxley was @bigcasswwe’s roomate when I was hired by WWE… 7 years later @realfreeagentz took it’s 1st challenger since Madison Square Garden… #caZXL might of took an L but every winners been a loser and he was a winner last night. To be ringside to see my man at 300 lbs in the best shape of his life go 30 minutes with one of the best in the world was priceless… but #DirtyDeeds ain’t done dirt cheap on the indies.”

– PWInsider reports that when Konnan returns to the ring for MLW in Chicago, it will be as a manager, not as a wrestler. He will also continue to work for the company behind the scenes.