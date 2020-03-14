nZo Delivers Pizza to Young Fan For Birthday Surprise

nZo gave a young fan a hell of a surprise for her 15th birthday in the form of an in-person pizza delivery. The former WWE star posted to Twitter with a video of him arriving at the fan’s house with a pizza and an Enzo Amore/Big Cass Funko Pop! Vinyl two-pack for her birthday, as you can see below.

The post earned him some praise from people online including Bully Ray, Vince Russo, Eddie Edwards, The Blue Meanie, and Brian Pillman Jr., which you can also see below:

I delivered a pizza to my biggest little fan today! 😏 Her name is destiny, she’s been loyal & loving since I’ve known her & am glad I had a chance to wish her a happy birthday in person! pic.twitter.com/yYLa0XbEUE — #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) March 13, 2020

Bravo Enzo…BRAVO. 👍 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 13, 2020

Nobody treats their fans better, NOBODY!!! — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 13, 2020

I LOVE THIS!!! — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) March 13, 2020