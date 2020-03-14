wrestling / News

nZo Delivers Pizza to Young Fan For Birthday Surprise

March 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
nZo, Enzo Amore WWE 205 Live 92617 WWE Network, nZo

nZo gave a young fan a hell of a surprise for her 15th birthday in the form of an in-person pizza delivery. The former WWE star posted to Twitter with a video of him arriving at the fan’s house with a pizza and an Enzo Amore/Big Cass Funko Pop! Vinyl two-pack for her birthday, as you can see below.

The post earned him some praise from people online including Bully Ray, Vince Russo, Eddie Edwards, The Blue Meanie, and Brian Pillman Jr., which you can also see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

nZo, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading