Various News: nZo Gives Support To Kofi Kingston, Jim Cornette Explains The Origin Of ‘Screwjob’

April 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, nZo (fka Enzo Amore) responded to a post from Kofi Kingston telling him to ‘change the world.’ Kofi posted a clip of a celebration in Techiman, a small village in Ghana, from when he won the WWE title at Wrestlemania.

– In a post on Twitter, Jim Cornette spoke about his excitement for VICELAND’s upcoming episode of ‘Dark Side of the Ring about the Montreal Screwjob. He also explained where the term ‘screwjob’ came from.

