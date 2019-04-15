wrestling / News
Various News: nZo Gives Support To Kofi Kingston, Jim Cornette Explains The Origin Of ‘Screwjob’
– In a post on Twitter, nZo (fka Enzo Amore) responded to a post from Kofi Kingston telling him to ‘change the world.’ Kofi posted a clip of a celebration in Techiman, a small village in Ghana, from when he won the WWE title at Wrestlemania.
My mom sent me this video clip from the small village of Techiman in Ghana. Last Sunday, my uncle had a gathering at his house where the townspeople could watch Wrestlemania.
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) April 14, 2019
Change the world bro. 🖤
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 15, 2019
– In a post on Twitter, Jim Cornette spoke about his excitement for VICELAND’s upcoming episode of ‘Dark Side of the Ring about the Montreal Screwjob. He also explained where the term ‘screwjob’ came from.
Looking ahead to Wed nite's @DarkSideOfRing episode on @VICE : Word "Screwjob" isn't a real wrestling term. Bookers called them a "fuck finish". Modern fans/newsletters termed them "screwjobs" in the 80's. Montreal was not a "screwjob" but a "doublecross". #TheMoreYouKnow
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) April 15, 2019
