nZo On Why He Didn’t Crash Raw, Says It Was His Cousin’s Ticket

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Enzo Amore Enzo Amore’s

– nZo took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on his teasing a crashing of Raw last night but not delivering. The former Enzo Amore posted and referenced Triple H’s claims that he spread rumors WWE was trying to bring him back, saying he “figured if [I’m] goin to be ACCUSED of spreading rumors I’d actually start [one].”

nZo posted a picture on Monday of a ticket purchase confirmation for Raw in Madison Square Garden and suggested he would be showing up in the audience. He said in his Tuesday tweet that it was a ticket he bought for his cousin to attend the show.

