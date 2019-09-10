wrestling / News
nZo On Why He Didn’t Crash Raw, Says It Was His Cousin’s Ticket
– nZo took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on his teasing a crashing of Raw last night but not delivering. The former Enzo Amore posted and referenced Triple H’s claims that he spread rumors WWE was trying to bring him back, saying he “figured if [I’m] goin to be ACCUSED of spreading rumors I’d actually start [one].”
nZo posted a picture on Monday of a ticket purchase confirmation for Raw in Madison Square Garden and suggested he would be showing up in the audience. He said in his Tuesday tweet that it was a ticket he bought for his cousin to attend the show.
Some great friends of mine had beers in the ring w/ Stonecold in MSG. I text em & told em to retire: It won’t get any better than that! PS yest I posted a pic of the tix I bought my cousin for raw. I figured if Im goin to be ACCUSED of spreading rumors I’d actually start 1 this x
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) September 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Torrie Wilson On Her Famous Bikini Contest With Sable, Her Dad Asking Vince McMahon For a Ride in His Limo
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Steve Austin Trying to Get Back in the Ring After 1997 Neck Injury
- Jim Ross on How He Thought AEW All Out Went, Why Jericho Isn’t Too Old to Be Champion
- Matt Hardy Wants to Finish Out His WWE Career in Broken Gimmick, Talks MSG Memories