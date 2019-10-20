wrestling / News
nZo Responds to Joey Janela’s Comments Regarding Backstage Incident With CaZXL, Claims Janela Has ‘0 Class or Credibility’
– Last week, nZo (aka former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore) took to Twitter to comment on a recent backstage incident that took place involving Joey Janela and CaZXL (aka former WWE Superstar Big Cass) at a WrestlePro event that took place last month. You can read nZo’s comments on the subject below. nZo posted the tweet after Janela discussed the incident with CaZXL with the Young BUcks on the Being the Elite channel.
He wrote, “I addressed the drunk fantasy portrayal of an altercation already, no one laid a hand on anyone. We saw the tape, but when you speak about a man who’s currently in a rehab in an effort to gain more views, notoriety, & attention. You have 0 class or credibility. I’m disgusted.”
During a recent episode of Ordering Room Service With Wrestlers, Joey Janela talked about his altercations with nZo and CaZXL. You can see that video with Joey Janela’s comments below.
