nZo Says He’s Proud Of Big Bill For AEW Tag Team Title Run

During a signing with K&S Wrestlefest (per Wrestling Inc), nZo, formerly known as Enzo Amore, gave his thoughts on his former WWE tag team partner, Big Bill, winning the AEW Tag Team Titles with Ricky Starks on the October 7th episode of AEW Collision.

The former WWE star was asked if he would ever team up with Chris Jericho since Jericho and Kenny Omega earned guaranteed title shots before Omega was sidelined with diverticulitis.

“Would I?” nZo said. “That is definitely something that is not on the cards right now because, obviously, I am a free agent … I know that I am damn proud of Big Bill holding the tag team title, and the last thing I would ever want to do is break his leg and take it away from him. You know what I mean? I love that guy. That’s my best buddy, man. I’m pulling for him. I’m rooting for him. I’m not trying to beat him up because everybody knows I would beat him up. I would beat the hell out of him, right? Easy.”