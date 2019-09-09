nZo Teases Crashing Tonight’s Episode of Raw

– WWE security, be on alert: the former Enzo Amore could be crashing tonight’s Raw. nZo posted to Twitter tonight noting that he bought tickets for the Madison Square Garden episode and captioned it “Round 2.”

nZo previously crashed Survivor Series in 2018, sitting at the ringside area before he decided to draw attention to himself. He was then escorted out of the arena. nZo and Big Cass appeared at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in April, jumping the guardrail and brawling with the Briscoes and Bully Ray.

There was a rumor late last month that the company was seeking to bring Enzo and Cass back into the company, which they quickly denied. Triple H later addressed the rumors, saying, “I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumors. Absolutely zero interest. Congratulations to Enzo, I’m sure spreading rumors is working well for him but I want no part of it.”