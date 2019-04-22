wrestling / News

Various News: nZo Tells Fans To ‘Stay Tuned’, WWE Debuts New T-Shirts, DC Releases Statement On Cancelled Lucha Libre Action Figures

April 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Enzo Amore Raw WWE Network

– nZo (fka Enzo Amore) has been posting to Twitter today, mostly hyping himself up and telling his fans to ‘stay tuned.’ You can see his comments about being the ‘greatest to ever grab a mic’ below.

– WWE has debuted new t-shirts for Seth Rollins (“Iowa’s Own BeastSlayer”) and AJ Styles (“Never Rest, Never Rust”).

– DC Comics released a statement to CBR about why they cancelled a line of lucha libre-themed action figures. They said: “While the DC ¡Lucha Explosiva! line launched with excitement, we are reevaluating new and exciting ways we can bring the reimaged DC characters to even more fans.

