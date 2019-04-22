wrestling / News
Various News: nZo Tells Fans To ‘Stay Tuned’, WWE Debuts New T-Shirts, DC Releases Statement On Cancelled Lucha Libre Action Figures
– nZo (fka Enzo Amore) has been posting to Twitter today, mostly hyping himself up and telling his fans to ‘stay tuned.’ You can see his comments about being the ‘greatest to ever grab a mic’ below.
I haven’t said anything yet.
Bahahahahhahahaha….
I have nothing left to lose & I have nothing to prove.
I’m know I’m going down as the greatest to ever grab a mic.
Stay tuned. #FREEagentZ
🎙💰🖕🏼💰🖕🏼💰🖕🏼💰
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 22, 2019
I spelt out #SAWFT on the night of my NXT debut… & the crowd repeated it. Hows it feel to not be over?? I wouldn’t know. Sorry for your struggles.
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) April 22, 2019
– WWE has debuted new t-shirts for Seth Rollins (“Iowa’s Own BeastSlayer”) and AJ Styles (“Never Rest, Never Rust”).
– DC Comics released a statement to CBR about why they cancelled a line of lucha libre-themed action figures. They said: “While the DC ¡Lucha Explosiva! line launched with excitement, we are reevaluating new and exciting ways we can bring the reimaged DC characters to even more fans.”
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Why Match With Cactus Jack At Backlash 2004 Made Randy Orton A Singles Star
- Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Matt Hardy & More React to Goldust’s WWE Departure
- Backstage Update on Dean Ambrose, WWE Thinks Ambrose Is Retiring
- Lana Discusses The Development of Her ‘Salty’ Character, Using Social Media To Get Heat