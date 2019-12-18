wrestling / News

nZo Trashes Tama Tonga In Rap, Tonga Responds

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The feud between nZo and Tama Tonga continues, with the former Enzo Amore taking shots at Tonga in a new rap. He used Drake’s “back to back” as a backing track and even tagged him in the post.

He wrote on Twitter: ““Oh man oh man not again @Tama_Tonga I learned the #TheGame from Hunter Hearst Helmsley you can never check me. #BackToBack for the samoans that didn’t get the message. #BackToBack like @champagnepapi .. I might win a #Slammy for this 1 #Bodied [coffin emoji] [hammer emoji]

Tonga replied: “Did you just “rap battle” me to Drakes #backtoback trac and shoot name dropping Triple H while thinking I am Samoan??!!

