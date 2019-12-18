wrestling / News
nZo Trashes Tama Tonga In Rap, Tonga Responds
The feud between nZo and Tama Tonga continues, with the former Enzo Amore taking shots at Tonga in a new rap. He used Drake’s “back to back” as a backing track and even tagged him in the post.
He wrote on Twitter: ““Oh man oh man not again @Tama_Tonga I learned the #TheGame from Hunter Hearst Helmsley you can never check me. #BackToBack for the samoans that didn’t get the message. #BackToBack like @champagnepapi .. I might win a #Slammy for this 1 #Bodied [coffin emoji] [hammer emoji]”
Tonga replied: “Did you just “rap battle” me to Drakes #backtoback trac and shoot name dropping Triple H while thinking I am Samoan??!!”
Aloha @Tama_Tonga 🌸 ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/Ks5xxi6Cpk
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) December 17, 2019
I just tweeted a video preview of #TheRiseOfSkywalker …. if you’ve seen the other movies you know the outcome…. #Skywalker always prevails @Tama_Tonga ☠️🌸⚰️ #SmackTalkerSkywalker 🥑 👊🏼 https://t.co/zLV3foPOCT pic.twitter.com/1wWZ0YBJWC
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) December 17, 2019
https://t.co/9u4dcRUtPw pic.twitter.com/m1E5eM9MqT
— The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 17, 2019
BAHAHAHAHAHA …. I’m that fuckin good huh? Thanks for that. You got the mind of a storm trooper. May the force be with you 🖤✊🏼
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) December 17, 2019
Sorry, You can’t teach that #SmackTalkerSkywalker https://t.co/Swz1cppEhC
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) December 18, 2019
Bahahaha thanks. Highest compliment from a hater. You have the mind of a storm trooper. #MayTheForceBeWithYou #RiseofSkywalker #SmackTalkerSkyWalker
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) December 18, 2019
Oh man oh man not again @Tama_Tonga I learned the #TheGame from Hunter Hearst Helmsley you can never check me. #BackToBack for the samoans that didn’t get the message. #BackToBack like @champagnepapi .. I might win a #Slammy for this 1 #Bodied ⚰️🔨 pic.twitter.com/Gee4zDZ0TZ
— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) December 17, 2019
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Did you just “rap battle” me to Drakes #backtoback trac and shoot name dropping Triple H while thinking I am Samoan??!! https://t.co/JdrmtIB9ma
— The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Says She Needed to Evolve With Heel Turn, Talks New Attitude & Teaming With Sasha Banks
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana Discuss NWA Powerrr Profitability, Wanting to Keep Control of Product, Not Needing Network TV Deal, AEW’s TV Deal
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around
- Eric Bischoff On Whose Idea It Was For Madusa To Bring WWF Women’s Title to Nitro, When The Idea Was Finalized