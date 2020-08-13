wrestling / News
Various News: nZo Doing Virtual Signing, Kentucky City Declares Tony Falk Day, Mad Maxine Releases Book
nZo is set to do a virtual signing next week. Rack Attack Promotions has announced that the signing will take place on August 19th. The online event will have nZo signing items that will be sent to participants; you can get all the information below:
– PWInsider reports that Paducah, Kentucky is holding Tony Falk day today. Falk worked in the Memphis terrority and other independent areas, and will be honored at 4 PM by being named the Duke of Paducah by the mayor.
– Jeannine Msjoseth, best known to wrestling fans as Mad Maxine in WWE, has released a new book about her time in the wrestling industry. Titled The Chronicles of Mad Maxine, the book is available on Amazon Kindle and is described as follows:
The Chronicles of Mad Maxine tells one woman’s story of training to be a lady wrestler at the Fabulous Moolah’s School of Professional Wrestling. The novel, set on the 30-acre training camp in Columbia, South Carolina, is a fictionalized account of author Jeannine Mjoseth’s experiences in the mid-1980s when she became skilled at the flying head scissors, the soaring suplex, and the body slam. Both hardcore wrestling fans and people who’ve never seen a match will thrill to the raw action both inside and outside of Camp Moolah’s training ring.
The novel’s main character, Pippi, is a passionate young reporter who wants to infiltrate the world of professional wrestling for a live-it, write-it journalism project. But she doesn’t just observe the world of slaps, punches, and bumps and she can’t betray trainees with whom she’s developed deep friendships. Instead, she throws herself into training and emerges as Mad Maxine, a 6’2″ grappler with a mohawk. At the head of the enterprise is the Fabulous Moolah, an infamous lady wrestler turned manager who has clawed her way to the top from dirt-poor beginnings. Pippi gets a hard lesson about her deceitful ways during her first match for the World Wrestling Federation.
