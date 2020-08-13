Various News: nZo Doing Virtual Signing, Kentucky City Declares Tony Falk Day, Mad Maxine Releases Book

nZo is set to do a virtual signing next week. Rack Attack Promotions has announced that the signing will take place on August 19th. The online event will have nZo signing items that will be sent to participants; you can get all the information below:

– PWInsider reports that Paducah, Kentucky is holding Tony Falk day today. Falk worked in the Memphis terrority and other independent areas, and will be honored at 4 PM by being named the Duke of Paducah by the mayor.

– Jeannine Msjoseth, best known to wrestling fans as Mad Maxine in WWE, has released a new book about her time in the wrestling industry. Titled The Chronicles of Mad Maxine, the book is available on Amazon Kindle and is described as follows: