nZo vs. Matt Cross Set For MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has announced that nZo, the former Enzo Amore, will debut in MLW against Matt Cross at War Chamber. The event happens on November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

nZo vs. Matt Cross signed for Philly

nZo makes his debut against dangerous veteran Cross

Tickets Available NOW at MLWLive.com.

The “Real 1” is coming to MLW and says he is coming for heads when he steps into the ring next Saturday in the historic 2300 Arena. Standing across from the “Certified G” will be one of the most experienced grapplers in Matt Cross.

With nZo putting in double sessions at his gym in New Jersey, the fighter/recording artist promises to make a statement in his debut.

Competing in 28 countries and claiming dozens of belts throughout his career, Matt Cross promises to put nZo in deep waters, relying on his his speed and aerial attacks. nZo isn’t backing down, readying to bring the fight Cross.

Will Cross clinch a victory and play spoiler to nZo’s much talked about debut? Will nZo stamp his first “W” in MLW and fast track himself into title contention?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.