WWE News: Oakland Turns Down Chance at XFL Team, Christian Recalls Encounter With Raiders Coach

Oakland has reportedly turned down the chance to pursue having an XFL team in the city. according to the Mercury News Vince McMahon was interested in having an XFL team in the Coliseum in Oakland now that the Raiders have moved to Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for the XFL, the situation isn’t viable because the league’s schedule will conflict with the stadium’s preparation for opening day of the Major League Baseball season. The Oakland Athletics play in the stadium. Stadium authority executive director Scott McKibben told the outlet, “There just isn’t any way we are going to be an impediment or obstacle to the A’s.”

– Christian recalled an awkward encounter with Raiders coach Jon Gruden in the latest episode of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness. The former WWE star remembered (per WZ) being offered the chance to meet Gruden and accepted, thinking he heard a different name.

“I remember one time I was backstage in Tampa and someone said to me, ‘Hey do you want to meet Jon Gruden,’” Christian recalled. “I thought they said Jon Drouin, who at the time was a player for the Lighting and was the third overall pick that year, was kind of a big deal; but, turns out he honestly wasn’t a big deal and he was kinda the sh*ts and they sent him packing to Montreal. But, at the time he was a big prospect. I was like, ‘Hell yeah I want to meet Jon Drouin!’ So I walk around the corner and was like, ‘Where is he?’ It was Jon Gruden. I went, ‘I’m good.’ I turned around and walked back.”