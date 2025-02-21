Oba Femi Appears On TNA Impact, Takes Out The System

Oba Femi made a trip to Thursday nights, with the NXT Champion showing up on TNA Impact. Thursday night’s show saw Femi show up after The System helped DJ defeat Leon Slater. The group attacked Slater post-match and The Hardys came out but where overwhelmed until Femi showed up.

Moose bailed as Femio took out Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, & JDC on the show. The appearance comes after Moose appeared on NXT and issued a challenge to Femi.