wrestling / News
Oba Femi Appears On TNA Impact, Takes Out The System
February 20, 2025 | Posted by
Oba Femi made a trip to Thursday nights, with the NXT Champion showing up on TNA Impact. Thursday night’s show saw Femi show up after The System helped DJ defeat Leon Slater. The group attacked Slater post-match and The Hardys came out but where overwhelmed until Femi showed up.
Moose bailed as Femio took out Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, & JDC on the show. The appearance comes after Moose appeared on NXT and issued a challenge to Femi.
.@WWENXT's @Obaofwwe HAS CROSSED THE LINE!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/NY8HgI02kY pic.twitter.com/kLv41z4Is7
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 21, 2025
More Trending Stories
- JBL Discusses Working Illegally For A Mexican Promotion Early In His Career
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Gene Okerlund Making The Jump From WWE To WCW
- Bully Ray Believes Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Started the Downturn of the Company
- The Undertaker Addresses Bubba Ray Dudley’s Argument With Brayden Ray on WWE LFG