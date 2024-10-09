– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, WWE NXT Superstar Oba Femi discussed a potential matchup with reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Oba Femi believes they’d make “poetry” in the ring.

Speaking on Gunther, Femi stated (via Fightful), “That’s what everybody is expecting, but it’s going to be more than that. If me and Gunther got in the same ring, it’s going to be poetry. It’s not going to be mindless chops. There is going to be a lot more to it.”

Oba Femi’s NXT North American Title reign came to an end last night on WWE NXT TV. He lost the title Tony D’Angelo in the main event.