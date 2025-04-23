Oba Femi Gives His Pick For The Best Match at Wrestlemania 41

During a live signing for Fanatics (via Post Wrestling), Oba Femi revealed his pick for the best match of Wrestlemania 41: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley. The match was for the WWE Women’s World Championship, which IYO won.

Femi said: “I went to night two (of WrestleMania 41). It was a good, fantastic card. Let’s just get this out the way, the women killed it. Bianca (Belair), Rhea (Ripley), IYO (SKY). That to me was match of the weekend. I don’t care what anybody says. That was my match of the weekend.“