Oba Femi On Bringing Back a Big Man Style: ‘I Personally Am Not a Flipper’

NXT Champion Oba Femi says he’s working to bring back a “big man style” to wrestling. Femi was asked about his ring style in an appearance on Busted Open Radio and whether he was bringing back the traditional power move set of bigger stars.

“100%,” Femi said (per Fightful). “We got into the era where…a couple of years ago, there was this phase where, to be a good worker you have to be athletic, doing flips, being a high flier. I have nothing against high fliers, I love watching Rey Mysterio, Axiom, and all those guys. I love it. Because of that point, a lot of guys were high flying, and it became oversaturated, and the art of being a man was lost.”

He continued, “When you wrestled a grounded style, it was assumed you couldn’t work just because you couldn’t dive off the top rope. Part of my job right now is to show that, no, this grounded style, there is still value in it and emotion that can be shown, and aggression. It is my job to bring that back. I, personally, am not a flipper. I can, but it would take a very special occasion to pull something like that off.”

Femi defeated Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe at NXT New Year’s Evil last week to win the NXT CHampionship.