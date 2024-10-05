– WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi just reached a huge milestone today. He’s now the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion title history. He’s now held the title for 270 days, surpassing Wes Lee’s previous record at 269 days (h/t Fightful).

Oba Femi won the title from Dragon Lee earlier in January after cashing in his Breakout Tournament contract for a title match. He’s set to defend the title once again on next week’s edition of WWE NXT TV. He’ll be facing Tony D’Angelo live on The CW at The Factory at the District in Chesterfield, Missouri. The show will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.