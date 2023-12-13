Oba Femi Says He’s Bringing Brute Force To NXT

After his win in the NXT Breakout tournament last night, Oba Femi said NXT lacks brute force and he will bring that to the brand.

He said: “NXT is lacking in one department severely, and that is the department of brute force. Nobody’s brutal anymore. Everybody’s soft, everybody is determined, everybody is trying to get to the end by the soft means. But that is exactly what Oba Femi has to offer. That is exactly what I’m bringing to the Men’s Breakout Tournament. Brute force.”