TNA News: Oba Femi Competes In Impact Main Event, Spitfire Retain Knockouts Tag Titles

February 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Oba Femi TNA Impact 2-27-25 Image Credit: TNA

– NXT Champion Oba Femi was in action on this week’s TNA Impact, teaming up with the Hardys in the main event. Thursday’s show saw Femi and The Hardys team up to battle Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards of The System. Moose got the win for his team when he pinned Matt Hardy following a spear, giving him momentum going into his NXT Championship Match with Femi at NXT Roadblock.

– Spitfire retained the Knockouts Tag Team Championship on the show as well. Dani Luna and Jody Threat defeated Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance, and as a result the Elegances must be the personal concierges to Spitfire for 24 hours.

