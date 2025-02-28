TNA News: Oba Femi Competes In Impact Main Event, Spitfire Retain Knockouts Tag Titles

– NXT Champion Oba Femi was in action on this week’s TNA Impact, teaming up with the Hardys in the main event. Thursday’s show saw Femi and The Hardys team up to battle Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards of The System. Moose got the win for his team when he pinned Matt Hardy following a spear, giving him momentum going into his NXT Championship Match with Femi at NXT Roadblock.

THE RULER HAS ARRIVED! #WWENXT Champion @Obaofwwe teams with The Hardys to battle The System in our MAIN EVENT! Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/StCMC8Uysn pic.twitter.com/sCL25yiLwD — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2025

– Spitfire retained the Knockouts Tag Team Championship on the show as well. Dani Luna and Jody Threat defeated Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance, and as a result the Elegances must be the personal concierges to Spitfire for 24 hours.