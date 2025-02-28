wrestling / News
TNA News: Oba Femi Competes In Impact Main Event, Spitfire Retain Knockouts Tag Titles
– NXT Champion Oba Femi was in action on this week’s TNA Impact, teaming up with the Hardys in the main event. Thursday’s show saw Femi and The Hardys team up to battle Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards of The System. Moose got the win for his team when he pinned Matt Hardy following a spear, giving him momentum going into his NXT Championship Match with Femi at NXT Roadblock.
THE RULER HAS ARRIVED! #WWENXT Champion @Obaofwwe teams with The Hardys to battle The System in our MAIN EVENT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/StCMC8Uysn pic.twitter.com/sCL25yiLwD
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2025
This STAR STUDDED Main Event is BREAKING DOWN! @TheMooseNation @Myers_Wrestling @TheEddieEdwards @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @Obaofwwe
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/StCMC8U0CP pic.twitter.com/RbtQFLdeng
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2025
– Spitfire retained the Knockouts Tag Team Championship on the show as well. Dani Luna and Jody Threat defeated Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance, and as a result the Elegances must be the personal concierges to Spitfire for 24 hours.
It's a BAD NIGHT for @Ashamae_Sebera, @Heathereckless and @IamGeorgeIceman!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/StCMC8Uysn pic.twitter.com/Bqk6f4OyWS
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Note on Entrance Stage for WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto
- DDP Recalls Being Bummed About Not Having A Proper Feud With The Undertaker In WWE
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Reports That Shane McMahon Told Tony Khan He Wanted To Run AEW
- Note on WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto Ticket Sales, People Upset Over The Rock Changing Game Plan