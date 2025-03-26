wrestling / News
Oba Femi Costs Je’Von Evans Heritage Cup Title Match On NXT, Brawls With Evans & Trick Williams
Oba Femi got revenge on Je’Von Evans on this week’s WWE NXT, costing him a title match and then brawling with him and Trick Williams. Tuesday night’s show saw Evans battle Lexis King for the Heritage Cup Championship. Late in the match, Femi came down and powerbombed Evans on the outside behind the ref’s back, getting payback for Evans hitting a cutter on him on last week’s show.
King picked up the win and Darkstate came out into the audience. They watched as Evans and Femi brawled before Williams came out and nit Evans with a Trick Shot. Officials quickly separated Williams and Femi as Darkstate applauded in the audience.
Later on, Williams said he was aiming for Femi and Evans was collateral damage and a distraction. He said Femi could find him on next week’s show and said the Darkstate stuff wasn’t his business.
OBA FEMI IS HERE!!! 😱@Obaofwwe #WWENXT
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2025
Darkstate is here, and the chaos has followed. 🤯@_trickwilliams just DROPPED @WWEJeVonEvans! 😱#WWENXT
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2025
"That ain't my business."@_trickwilliams doesn't care about @WWEJeVonEvans or Darkstate, he's only focused on @Obaofwwe and the NXT Championship. 👀#WWENXT
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2025
