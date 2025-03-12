Oba Femi Defeats Moose To Retain NXT Title At NXT Roadblock

Oba Femi was able to get past Moose to hold onto his NXT Championship at NXT Roadblock. Femi defeated the TNA X-Division champion in a physical bout at Tuesday’s special episode of NXT to retain his title. The finish saw Femi survive a pin attempt after a spear, and when Moose charges again Femi hit the Fall From Grace for the pinfall.

Before the match, Femi got a quick backstage visit from the Undertaker, who praised Femi and told him to defend his yard.

Femi’s NXT Championship reign stands at 64 days, having won it from trick Williams at NXT New Year’s Evil in a match that also featured Eddy Thorpe.