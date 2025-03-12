wrestling / News
Oba Femi Defeats Moose To Retain NXT Title At NXT Roadblock
Oba Femi was able to get past Moose to hold onto his NXT Championship at NXT Roadblock. Femi defeated the TNA X-Division champion in a physical bout at Tuesday’s special episode of NXT to retain his title. The finish saw Femi survive a pin attempt after a spear, and when Moose charges again Femi hit the Fall From Grace for the pinfall.
Before the match, Femi got a quick backstage visit from the Undertaker, who praised Femi and told him to defend his yard.
Femi’s NXT Championship reign stands at 64 days, having won it from trick Williams at NXT New Year’s Evil in a match that also featured Eddy Thorpe.
HERE WE GO!#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/BgUx4XP0Db
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
You never know who might show up backstage at #WWERoadblock! 👀 pic.twitter.com/A2rere2r0S
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
🥩🥩🥩🥩🥩
🥩🥩🥩🥩🥩#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/f1FR2rYKUk
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
😲😲😲😲😲😲#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/TjbuAJAele
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
ANNOUNCE TABLE DOWN!
ANNOUNCE TABLE DOWN!#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/EohIkmwX1a
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
#AndStill #WWENXT Champion@Obaofwwe!#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/c1R4SQedq5
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on TNT Airing AEW Collision in Two Parts
- D-Von Dudley Addresses Fans Booing Hulk Hogan at the WWE Raw on Netflix Debut, Calls Hogan ‘One of the Biggest Liars’ in Wrestling
- Kevin Nash Disagrees With Comparisons Between John Cena And Hulk Hogan Turning Heel
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill