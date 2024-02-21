Oba Femi Delivers a Warning to His Title Challengers

– During an appearance on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi discussed his title run, his future in WWE, and a message to his challengers. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Oba Femi on where he seems himself in the next three to five years: NXT Champion, main roster, WWE Champion. Why not?”

On his message to any challengers for his title: “I have one word. Actually I have words. Come and get it. Just come. I’m inviting you. Because you think you’re coming for an opportunity, but you are coming to get destroyed. You’re getting thrown in the lion’s den, so bring it.”

On last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV, the North American champ retained his title in a defense against Lexis King. He won the title six weeks ago after beating Dragon Lee.