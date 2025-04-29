Oba Femi Discusses a Potential Matchup With Brock Lesnar

– Appearing on the WrestleMania 41 post-show for No-Contest Wrestling, WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi discussed a hypothetical matchup with former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Femi on matchup with Lesnar: “It’s going to be carnage. It’s one of those things that you have to see, ’cause you can’t explain what is going to be. I think, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar sells tickets, I think it’s the main event of whatever show it’s going to be on. I think it’s going to be incredible.”

On a matchup with Brock Lesnar that should go into the Hall of Fame: “WrestleMania 31, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar with Rollins cashing in at the end. I think at some point that goes in the Hall of Fame for sure.”

It’s unknown if and when Lesnar will return to WWE. Femi was in action during WrestleMania Weekend. He defeated Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams in a Triple Threat bout at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 on Saturday, April 19.