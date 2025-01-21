– During a recent interview with the Masked Man Show, WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi discussed his favorite wrestlers growing up, naming CM Punk, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels. He also noted how much he cherishes receiving advice from Punk as one of his favorite performers. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On his favorite wrestlers to watch while growing up: “My favorite was Triple H. To this day, it’s Triple H. Shawn Michaels was up there for me. I’m not just putting over my bosses. CM Punk was a favorite. Broke my heart when he went away.”

Oba Femi on receiving advice from CM Punk: “I get to talk to Phil a lot when he comes down here. Ask him how he’s doing, he asks me how I’m doing. He gives me advice. It’s different when you get advice from someone who is actively still in it. That way it’s confirmed because they’re moving with the time along with you. Sometimes, when you talk to the old timers and they give you advice, it’s like, ‘Yes, but maybe then might now work now.’ It’s still good advice, it’s not wrong, it’s just a different time and place. When Punk gives me advice, I cherish it. I cherish it so much.”

Oba Femi will be in action later tonight on WWE NXT TV. He’s set to defend his NXT Championship for the first time against Eddy Thorpe. The show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.