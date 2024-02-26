Oba Femi Comments On His Dominant Goals in WWE NXT

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Bump (via Fightful), NXT North American Champion Oba Femi spoke about his goals on the brand after his most recent successful title defense.

He said: “Obviously, taking the belt to Stand & Deliver and retaining against whoever is put in front of me. Also, you saying that my success has been meteoric and fast, which could lead to a burnout, I can’t worry about that. Right now, I have the gas, so my foot is on the pedal. So I’m going. Whoever you put in front of me, smash. Dragon Lee, smash. Lexis King, smash. Brooks Jensen, smash. Josh Briggs, smash. Even Wes Lee, when he comes back, I know he’s going to work towards getting this title back, smash. He’s going to come back just in time to gonna go the surgery room. So I’m going to take the time to soak in this moment and dominate whoever is put in front of me.“