Oba Femi Defeats Dragon Lee, Retains North American Title At NXT Vengeance Day

Oba Femi had a difficult fight in Dragon Lee, but he put the former North American champion down to retain his title at NXT Vengeance Day. Femi defeated Lee to retain the North American Title on Sunday’s PPV despite Lee getting several nearfalls in the match, retaining the title against the man he beat for it.

You can see highlights from the match below. Femi’s title reign stands at 27 days, having defeated Lee for the title when he cashed in his Men’s Breakout Tournament title shot on the January 9th episode of NXT. You can check out our live NXT Vengeance Day 2024 coverage here.