Oba Femi Still Has Goals In NXT, Talks Plans If He Wins NXT Title

Oba Femi says he will make the jump to the WWE main roster if that’s the plan, but he still has goals to accomplish in NXT. Femi appeared on the Ringer Wrestling Show and spoke about his NXT goals, his plans for if he wins the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil and more. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On if he has goals still in NXT: “Yes. I mean, everyone does. Now we’re trying to make NXT maybe a third brand by implementing the transfer portal. I grew up watching Smackdown and Raw, and from my general understanding of progression in the game, you go from developmental to the main roster, and for that reason alone, yes, I will jump the window tomorrow. But I also feel like I have a part to play in elevating what NXT is seen as today. That’s why I want to win the NXT Championship and represent this brand, be the top guy, and show that professional wrestling is still a sport and all that.”

On what his celebratory meal will be if he wins the NXT Title: “A celebratory meal, for me, would be a tomahawk steak.”

O(n if he has any ideas for customized championship merchandise: “I guess it’ll have beads on it. It’ll definitely have that same design as the North American Championship, with the fat straps. That’s a very hard question to answer. I don’t know, but it would definitely have that North American outline if you were to do it now.”