Oba Femi & The Hardys To Team Up On Next Week’s TNA Impact
February 20, 2025 | Posted by
The card is set for next week’s TNA Impact including Oba Femi teaming with The Hardys against The System. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on TNA+ and AXS TV:
* Oba Femi & The Hardys vs. Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards
* Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan
* Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Tessa Blanchard must compete or be fired
Next Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ around the world. It's an ALL NEW #TNAiMPACT!
– @FrankieKazarian vs. @The_Ace_Austin
– Tessa Blanchard must wrestle or she's fired!
– @ManceWarner w/@stephdelander vs. @TheSamiCallihan
– TNA World… pic.twitter.com/n1mStufOxW
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 21, 2025
