wrestling / News

Oba Femi & The Hardys To Team Up On Next Week’s TNA Impact

February 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 2-27-25 Image Credit: TNA

The card is set for next week’s TNA Impact including Oba Femi teaming with The Hardys against The System. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on TNA+ and AXS TV:

* Oba Femi & The Hardys vs. Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards
* Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan
* Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Tessa Blanchard must compete or be fired

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading