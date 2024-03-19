Oba Femi Reportedly Getting High Marks In WWE

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi is earning some great reviews from those within WWE, according to a new report. Femi won the North American Championship from Dragon Lee in January, and Fightful Select reports that Femi has been impressing officials in NXT with his work since then.

According to the report, officials have been surprised with how much Femi has developed since he debuted on TV. There is a common opinion that he is the “total package” and someone with untapped potential.

One source noted that Femi is expected to do major things in WWE and is someone the company views as a future WWE Champion. That said, a source also noted that the company does not plan to rush him to the main roster as he continues to develop in NXT.

Femi does not yet have an opponent named for NXT Stand & Deliver. He is set to speak on tonight’s episode of NXT.