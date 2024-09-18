wrestling / News
Oba Femi Is In The ‘Home Stretch’ Of Breaking NXT North American Title Reign Record
September 17, 2024
Oba Femi is close to breaking the record for the longest NXT North American Championship reign. Femi has been champion for 252 days, with just 17 days left to break Wes Lee’s record for the longest reign. The current champion posted to Instagram with a video talking about his reign and how he would start a countdown to the record.
He then retweeted a fan who shared the video, writing:
“Let it be known, Oba Feminists this is the home stretch.”
Let it be known, Oba Feminists this is the home stretch. https://t.co/8mj2UnheEd
— Oba Femi wwe (@Obaofwwe) September 17, 2024
