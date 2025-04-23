Oba Femi Would Love To Face John Cena Before He Retires, Doesn’t Think It’s Likely

Oba Femi says that as much as he’d like to face John Cena before the Undisputed WWE Champion retires, he doesn’t think it’ll happen. Femi is the current NXT Champion and Cena won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Femi was asked in an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast about a potential match with the man who plans to ruin wrestling, and said it’s unlikely with Cena being on his retirement tour.

“I wish,” Femi began (per Fightful). “I wish. But, he’s in the twilight of his career. He’s winding down, I’m just getting started.”

He continued, “I don’t know if our paths are going to cross in that fashion, I hope it does, but I don’t think so.”

Cena noted on this week’s Raw that he only has 27 appearances left to go before his retirement tour comes to an end.