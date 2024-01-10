Oba Femi Wins NXT North American Title On WWE NXT

We have a new NXT North American Championship in Oba Femi, who won the title on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Femi cash in his NXT Breakout Tournament contract to challenge Dragon Lee after Lee defeated Lexis King to retain his title. Lee fought back valiantly, but having just been through a match left him fodder for Femi, who picked up the win in short order and the title.

Femi’s win marks his first title reign in WWE and ends Lee’s reign at 32 days. Lee won the title from Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline on December 9th.