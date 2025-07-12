wrestling / News
Oba Femi Continues His Rule Over NXT After Defeating Yoshiki Inamura at Great American Bash
The Ruler is still on top, as Oba Femi retained the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash today. He defeated Yoshiki Inamura, who was backed by Josh Briggs. Briggs attempted to interfere at various points, including giving Inamura a chain that he refused to use. Femi overcame the odds and hit the Fall From Grace to get the win. Backstage after the match, he suggested that Inamura deserves a rematch without Briggs involved, which led to a shoving match once Briggs caught wind of it.
Femi is in his current reign as the NXT Champion. He has held it for 184 days after winning it on October 1, 2024.
